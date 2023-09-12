Greenline Partners LLC Buys 239 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 151,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,935 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 92.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 125,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,479,000 after purchasing an additional 60,463 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 12.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

ROP stock opened at $497.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $489.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $461.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $504.73.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $572.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total transaction of $1,434,356.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,257,633.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.05, for a total value of $1,434,356.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,257,633.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,084,399 over the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

