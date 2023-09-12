Greenline Partners LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Greenline Partners LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,021 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.2% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,855,493 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,516,639,000 after purchasing an additional 313,686 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 112,181.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after buying an additional 22,834,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Walmart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,173,642,000 after buying an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,598,736,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,685,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,655,000 after acquiring an additional 33,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total transaction of $330,923,871.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 235,440,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,250,844,765.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,183,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.52, for a total value of $184,078,137.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,230,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,360,649,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,149,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.97, for a total value of $330,923,871.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,440,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,250,844,765.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,866,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,993,258 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.51.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $164.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.49. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $164.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.70 and a 200-day moving average of $152.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

