Greenline Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,665 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.55.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.61 billion, a PE ratio of -175.40 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $38.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.90.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

