Greenline Partners LLC Has $7.80 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Greenline Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.5% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenline Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $7,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $248,829,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $47.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.96 and its 200 day moving average is $48.29. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.71 and a 1 year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

