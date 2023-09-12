Greenline Partners LLC Purchases 4,489 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,903 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the quarter. Rio Tinto Group makes up about 1.3% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $6,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 297.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RIO shares. StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Up 3.4 %

RIO opened at $63.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.84. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.51.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $1.77 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Featured Articles

