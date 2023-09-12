Greenline Partners LLC Sells 161 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,326,637 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,089,467,000 after purchasing an additional 855,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Honeywell International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,283,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,275,277,000 after buying an additional 241,992 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,347,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,641,015,000 after buying an additional 240,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,445,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,422,977,000 after acquiring an additional 275,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 101,603.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,707,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,223,139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,989 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $186.21 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on HON. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

