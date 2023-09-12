Greenline Partners LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,727,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:UPS opened at $160.85 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $177.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.08.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

