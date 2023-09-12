Greenline Partners LLC Sells 5,623 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,623 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 7.9% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 57,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Pfizer by 12,463.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,830,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,490,000 after buying an additional 2,808,104 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 4.1% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 80,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% in the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,125,000 after purchasing an additional 37,020 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $15,280,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.14. The stock has a market cap of $191.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

