Greenline Partners LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after buying an additional 2,409,856 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,476.4% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 859,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,310,000 after buying an additional 825,816 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $131,081,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after purchasing an additional 499,927 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $284.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.81.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

