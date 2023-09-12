Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,447,636 Shares of Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,363,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447,636 shares during the period. Samsara accounts for approximately 3.9% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Samsara worth $26,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Samsara by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Samsara during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Samsara alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IOT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Samsara from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $131,996.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,692.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Samsara news, CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,171,071.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Bicket sold 5,754 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $131,996.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,461,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,835,868 shares of company stock worth $49,766,897. 66.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of IOT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.88. 161,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,079,139. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.08. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -68.58 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $32.41.

Samsara Profile

(Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.