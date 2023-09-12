Greenvale Capital LLP Purchases New Shares in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Greenvale Capital LLP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,593,000. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for approximately 2.9% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after acquiring an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after acquiring an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after purchasing an additional 893,639 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 701,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,141,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $148.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.41. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.10 and a 12-month high of $345.80.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $991.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.17 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier acquired 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $180.10 per share, for a total transaction of $157,587.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 73,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,221,861.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $334.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $429.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEDG

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.