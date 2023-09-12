Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,023 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter valued at $448,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $158.06. The stock had a trading volume of 112,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,161,573. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $116.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $165.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.01. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AXP shares. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

