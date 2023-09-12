Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $222.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,918,968. The stock has a market cap of $313.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $222.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

