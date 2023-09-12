Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,960 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.43. The company has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

