Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. boosted its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ASML has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of ASML from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $810.00 to $785.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $730.18.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASML traded down $9.32 on Tuesday, hitting $618.39. The stock had a trading volume of 202,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,637. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $771.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $244.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $683.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $673.48.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter. ASML had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 79.17%. On average, analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 21.63 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $1.6281 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.