Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $10.65 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 53.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,269 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,099 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 0.20% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $10,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 11.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 28.8% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 557,818 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $33,887,000 after buying an additional 124,575 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,680 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 23,847 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Partners stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $48.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,516. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.84. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $86.06.

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.854 dividend. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 202.37%.

NEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

