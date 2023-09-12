Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $224,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after acquiring an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,089,189. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.54 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

