Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $353,000 Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 146,562.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 835,799,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,437,043,000 after buying an additional 835,230,030 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 9,532,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,239,000 after buying an additional 618,478 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,948,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,150,000 after buying an additional 198,059 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,639,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,897,000 after acquiring an additional 622,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,407,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,033,000 after acquiring an additional 391,899 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.44. 52,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,153. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $53.18 and a 12 month high of $78.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

