Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Has $807,000 Stock Holdings in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its stake in Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 701,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,500 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned 0.34% of Benson Hill worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHIL. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Benson Hill in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benson Hill during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered Benson Hill from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Insider Activity at Benson Hill

In related news, Director Montgomery Molly sold 23,510 shares of Benson Hill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $29,152.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Benson Hill Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BHIL traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.61. 11,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,937. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. Benson Hill, Inc. has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.50. The company has a market cap of $126.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Benson Hill had a negative return on equity of 48.63% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. The business had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Benson Hill, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Benson Hill Profile

Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.

