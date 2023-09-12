Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Diageo comprises about 2.1% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $36,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the third quarter worth $49,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.96. 9,815 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.04. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $159.28 and a 12-month high of $191.93.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($59.07) to GBX 4,440 ($55.56) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($48.18) to GBX 3,800 ($47.55) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.31) to GBX 4,000 ($50.06) in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

