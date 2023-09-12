Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 1,049 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,623 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Stryker comprises about 1.8% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $1,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SYK traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $297.42. The company had a trading volume of 47,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,316. The company has a market capitalization of $112.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.98. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $200.80 and a 52 week high of $306.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

