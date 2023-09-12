Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 899 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Formula One Group comprises about 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Formula One Group worth $11,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 213.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Allstate Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,481,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Formula One Group
In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 5,182 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.82, for a total value of $170,073.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at $137,968,683.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Formula One Group Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of FWONK stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.36. 29,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,784. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $63.70 and a 12 month high of $78.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.20.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
