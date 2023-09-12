Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Purchases 9,301 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,590 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 9,301 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.5% of Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $12,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.97. 1,432,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,014,565. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.75 and a 12 month high of $118.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.19 and a 200 day moving average of $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 67.09, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.35.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares in the company, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

