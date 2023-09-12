Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Stock Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,940 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned about 0.12% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $9,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,393,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,533,000 after purchasing an additional 303,296 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.79. 857,991 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,003,395. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $29.43 and a twelve month high of $51.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.43.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

