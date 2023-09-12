Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF worth $11,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,260,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 949,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,414,000 after purchasing an additional 657,920 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Performance

IGV stock traded up $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $366.74. The company had a trading volume of 696,520 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $322.63. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

