Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 58.8% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 325.8% in the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.82.
Procter & Gamble Price Performance
Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.69. 256,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,184,061. The company has a market capitalization of $362.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.95.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.01 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.73%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total transaction of $5,160,017.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,758.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,315,668.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,908.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 33,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $5,160,017.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,758.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,607 shares of company stock worth $16,523,793 in the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
