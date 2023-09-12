Greenwood Gearhart Inc. Sells 128 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 3,251 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 206 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,189 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 849 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 1.5 %

UNH stock traded down $6.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $472.39. 194,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,417,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $491.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.57 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.