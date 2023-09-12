GSB Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,064 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,064 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 1.9% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 149.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.21. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.85.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.