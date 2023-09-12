GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 18.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,842 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Nikulski Financial Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total value of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,429 shares of company stock valued at $105,368,143. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $449.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $502.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $453.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $360.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.13, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. NVIDIA had a net margin of 31.59% and a return on equity of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $13.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $570.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.70.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

