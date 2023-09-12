GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.27 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,836,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total value of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $971.40.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $943.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $56.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $680.00 and a 52 week high of $975.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $944.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $909.45.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.64 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

