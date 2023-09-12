GSB Wealth Management LLC Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,461 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,116 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of GSB Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,505,095.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,210 shares of company stock valued at $3,276,884 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $231.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

