GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $161.41 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $127.33 and a fifty-two week high of $167.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

