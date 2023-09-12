GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,853 Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 60,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,868,000 after buying an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $25.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64.

About iShares MSCI Australia ETF

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

