GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 178 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

GSB Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total transaction of $430,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,989 shares of company stock valued at $13,314,006. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $137.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $138.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $117.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

