GSB Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,418 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

GSB Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,418 shares during the quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $435,979,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $369,131,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 586.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,564,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,157,000 after buying an additional 4,753,465 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Southern by 162.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,572,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,306,000 after buying an additional 4,067,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.44.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.87. 56,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,035,803. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.91.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Southern’s payout ratio is 98.94%.

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,205 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

