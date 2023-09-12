GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after buying an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 100,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.69, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.51 and its 200 day moving average is $133.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. International Business Machines’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.