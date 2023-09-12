Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Raised to $100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $83.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, 58.com restated a maintains rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $92.64.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $92.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.82 and a beta of 1.21. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $95.88.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.36. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Guidewire Software’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $539,449.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $539,449.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,373,578.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.12, for a total transaction of $74,676.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,223.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,229 shares of company stock worth $941,620. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 490.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

