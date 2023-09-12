GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Bought by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) by 64.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,416 shares during the period. GXO Logistics comprises 7.0% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP owned 0.28% of GXO Logistics worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 15,931,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,880,000 after purchasing an additional 882,851 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in GXO Logistics in the first quarter valued at $268,865,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,207,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,452,000 after acquiring an additional 242,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GXO Logistics by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,746,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,980 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.06.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $60.05. The stock had a trading volume of 208,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.30. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a one year low of $32.10 and a one year high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.