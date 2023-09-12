Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.56.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. Piper Sandler lowered Hancock Whitney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hancock Whitney from $44.50 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Carleton Richard Wilkins sold 1,110 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $47,574.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,657 shares in the company, valued at $628,199.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 1,892 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total value of $82,585.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,263 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,451,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,704 shares of company stock worth $1,678,019 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,107,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,688,000 after buying an additional 42,241 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,044,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,308,000 after purchasing an additional 103,751 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,218,000 after purchasing an additional 596,516 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,512,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,356,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,264,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.32. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $359.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.50 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

