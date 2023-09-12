Harber Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Harber Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,835 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology comprises about 2.6% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,410.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,691 over the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $67.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.00, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.48 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

