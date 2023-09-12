Harber Asset Management LLC Has $11.48 Million Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Harber Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,335,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,235 shares during the period. SolarWinds accounts for approximately 3.1% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Harber Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $11,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 477.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarWinds

In other SolarWinds news, Director Easwaran Sundaram sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $435,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,284 shares in the company, valued at $351,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on SolarWinds from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SolarWinds from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

SWI opened at $10.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. SolarWinds Co. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $185.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.51 million. SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 41.76%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Further Reading

