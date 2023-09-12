Harber Asset Management LLC Has $14.84 Million Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Harber Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,835 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 4.0% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Okta worth $14,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Okta by 5,467.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,965 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Okta by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OKTA shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.32.

Okta Trading Up 3.1 %

Okta stock opened at $90.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.40. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $91.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $556.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.67 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 28.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,463.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308 over the last ninety days. 7.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

