Harber Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Harber Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 171,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,594,000. Cloudflare makes up 2.9% of Harber Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Harber Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cloudflare as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $124,592,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4,672.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,644,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after buying an additional 2,588,707 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 315.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,888,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,439,000 after buying an additional 1,433,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 215.1% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,344,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after purchasing an additional 918,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $65.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.37 and a 52-week high of $76.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.21.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $308.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.63 million. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.85.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,391,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,861. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,910,486.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,619 shares in the company, valued at $115,588,450.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $3,391,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,861. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 642,063 shares of company stock valued at $41,185,019. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

