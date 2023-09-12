Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after acquiring an additional 208,719 shares in the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 34,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 22,326 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 91,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its 200 day moving average is $67.12.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

