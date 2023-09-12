Harbour Investments Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,564 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $5,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 327.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VGK opened at $60.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.35. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $63.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

