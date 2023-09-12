Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 10,580 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $62.09 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.