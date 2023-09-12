Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 6,865 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 161,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $4,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. FMR LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 276.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

SDVY opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $30.43.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.2077 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.