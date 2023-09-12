Harbour Investments Inc. Buys 7,186 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.72.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

