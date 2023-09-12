Harbour Investments Inc. Has $3.93 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 17,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.99 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.11.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

