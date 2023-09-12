Harbour Investments Inc. Has $4.41 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Harbour Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,784 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USMV stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.21. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

